Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. Wisdom Tree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently commented on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a report on Monday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 237,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 898,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after acquiring an additional 24,686 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 202,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,241,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,144. Wisdom Tree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

