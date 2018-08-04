Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Mongodb Inc (MDB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Brokerages expect Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mongodb’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.45). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Mongodb will report full year earnings of ($1.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.63). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mongodb.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43). The business had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Mongodb from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Mongodb from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Mongodb from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Mongodb in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management bought 1,214,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $48,873,415.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $59,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,889 shares of company stock valued at $9,336,588 over the last 90 days. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $548,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $10,042,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $2,864,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $4,493,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the fourth quarter worth about $11,579,000. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDB traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $57.89. 585,447 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,660. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a PE ratio of -33.27. Mongodb has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $62.01.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

