Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Inc (FCFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $440.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) will post sales of $440.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $435.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.51 million. FirstCash reported sales of $435.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.93 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $419.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.01 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FirstCash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of FirstCash to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstCash during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FirstCash in the first quarter worth about $296,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash traded down $1.00, hitting $79.35, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. 271,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,958. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. FirstCash has a 52-week low of $57.55 and a 52-week high of $95.40. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.12%.

FirstCash announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

