Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aptinyx Inc (APTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Million

Equities research analysts expect Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) to announce $2.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptinyx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.20 million and the highest is $3.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptinyx will report full-year sales of $6.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.06 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.00 million per share. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aptinyx.

Several analysts have commented on APTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of APTX stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $25.21.

In other Aptinyx news, Director Adam Koppel acquired 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Norbert G. Riedel acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 566,900 shares of company stock worth $9,070,400 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APTX. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,984,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth $718,000. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

