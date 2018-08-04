Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AEterna Zentaris Inc. (AEZS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AEterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AEterna Zentaris’ earnings. AEterna Zentaris posted earnings of ($0.46) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AEterna Zentaris will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AEterna Zentaris.

AEterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. AEterna Zentaris had a net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 106.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEZS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AEterna Zentaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of AEterna Zentaris from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AEterna Zentaris in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.83.

Shares of AEterna Zentaris opened at $1.96 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. AEterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $1.12 and a 12-month high of $3.25.

AEterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing pharmaceutical therapies for treating oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. Its commercial product is the Macrilen, a ghrelin receptor agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a, a ghrelin receptor, which is used for endocrinology and oncology indications.

