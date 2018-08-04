Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS) to Post -$0.95 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) to report earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.83) and the lowest is ($1.09). Aclaris Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.68) to ($4.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.89) to ($3.08). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ACRS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 162,389 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,195,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,129,000 after purchasing an additional 485,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 42,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

ACRS stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 505,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,015. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $28.93. The company has a market cap of $540.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.31.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies to address the unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research.

