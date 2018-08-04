Zacks: Bank of Commerce Holdings (BOCH) Given $13.75 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Shares of Bank of Commerce Holdings (NASDAQ:BOCH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.75 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bank of Commerce an industry rank of 103 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BOCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

NASDAQ BOCH opened at $12.40 on Friday. Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $203.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.37.

Bank of Commerce (NASDAQ:BOCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Commerce will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the first quarter valued at $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 262.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $267,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 179.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Commerce by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 7,261 shares in the last quarter. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Bank of Commerce Holdings operates as the bank holding company for Redding Bank of Commerce that provides a range of financial services and products for retail customers and small to medium sized businesses in California. The company's deposit products include checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

