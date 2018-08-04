Zacks: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $8.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.24) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AzurRx BioPharma an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 555,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 3.31% of AzurRx BioPharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma opened at $2.31 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $5.25.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

