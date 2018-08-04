Zacks: Analysts Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.19. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 55.66%. The firm had revenue of $98.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. ValuEngine lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Mizuho upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.29.

First Industrial Realty Trust traded up $0.28, hitting $33.08, on Monday, according to Marketbeat. 447,879 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,533. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.41%.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $2,906,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 725,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,428,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $280,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 815,580 shares in the company, valued at $26,302,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 211,784 shares of company stock worth $6,900,441. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,273 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 223,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 33,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

