Zacks: Analysts Expect Compugen Ltd. (CGEN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Compugen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.18). Compugen also posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compugen will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Compugen.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several research firms recently commented on CGEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Compugen by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 71,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Compugen by 1,813.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 299,546 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Compugen by 34.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen traded down $0.10, hitting $3.10, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat. 179,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,775. Compugen has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.57 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.27.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

