Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trex Company Inc (TREX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) will post sales of $172.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Trex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.64 million. Trex posted sales of $140.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trex will report full year sales of $688.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $686.26 million to $690.93 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $758.31 million per share, with estimates ranging from $752.29 million to $765.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trex.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Trex had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 46.45%. The business had revenue of $206.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TREX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Trex to $31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.58.

In other Trex news, CFO Bryan Horix Fairbanks sold 2,472 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $281,659.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,183 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,531.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 11,812 shares of Trex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $925,352.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,696 shares in the company, valued at $2,953,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,027 shares of company stock worth $4,512,316. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Trex by 33.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 6.7% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 8,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trex by 17.0% during the first quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Trex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TREX opened at $78.52 on Friday. Trex has a 1-year low of $35.96 and a 1-year high of $80.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.27 and a beta of 2.40.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

