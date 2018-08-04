Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPPI) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) will post ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). Spectrum Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.67). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.37). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.19. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 64.39%. The business had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPPI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals opened at $20.56 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $24.20.

In related news, Director Rajesh C. Md Shrotriya sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $486,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 200,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,568.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $59,549.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,415 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,707,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 408,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 187,453 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 238.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 183,447 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,384,000 after buying an additional 157,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $2,501,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection for patients with B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

