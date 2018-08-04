Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (CDMO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.95 Million

Analysts expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce sales of $9.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.90 million and the lowest is $7.00 million. Avid Bioservices reported sales of $27.08 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full year sales of $54.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $55.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.70 million per share, with estimates ranging from $67.40 million to $72.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Avid Bioservices.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20. Avid Bioservices had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 58.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of Avid Bioservices opened at $5.51 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Avid Bioservices has a twelve month low of $2.24 and a twelve month high of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $315.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $131,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $190,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the first quarter worth $284,000. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization focusing on the development and cGMP manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, and cGMP clinical and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

