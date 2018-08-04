Youssef Zakharia Sells 1,380 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE:FDP) insider Youssef Zakharia sold 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $48,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $37.55 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc has a twelve month low of $34.29 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.13). Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 764,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,047,000 after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,109,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 265.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 12,636 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables worldwide. It offers fresh produce products consisting of bananas, pineapples, melons, tomatoes, grapes, apples, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, citrus, avocados, blueberries, strawberries, and kiwi; various vegetables, including potatoes, onions, bell peppers, and cucumbers; and various other fruits, such as plantains and mangos.

