Yirendai (YRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.25

Yirendai Ltd – (NYSE:YRD)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.25 and last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 9469 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yirendai from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Yirendai in a research report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Yirendai from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Yirendai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The stock has a market cap of $971.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 4.53.

Yirendai (NYSE:YRD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $253.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.75 million. Yirendai had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 51.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Yirendai Ltd – will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 200,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 157.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 94,747 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Yirendai by 621.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Yirendai during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,482,000. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yirendai Company Profile

Yirendai Ltd. operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers standard loan products; and fasttrack loan products through mobile applications. The company also provides investing tools. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

