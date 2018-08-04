Yintech Investment (YIN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

YIN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. TheStreet cut Yintech Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

YIN opened at $7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $513.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of -0.45. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $14.81.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yintech Investment stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yintech Investment (YIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.