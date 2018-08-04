Yamana Gold (YRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning. They currently have a C$4.25 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Yamana Gold from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$5.06.

TSE YRI opened at C$4.04 on Tuesday. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$3.09 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.69.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01. Yamana Gold had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 41.69%. The company had revenue of C$568.48 million during the quarter.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc operates as a gold producer with gold production, gold development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. It primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

