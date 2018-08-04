Xylem (XYL) Price Target Raised to $84.00

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $83.00 to $84.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xylem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Xylem and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.10.

Shares of Xylem opened at $76.00 on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Xylem has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $79.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xylem news, Director Curtis J. Crawford sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $550,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,592.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1,690.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 83.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

