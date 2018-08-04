Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Raises Holdings in FireEye Inc (FEYE)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,734 shares of the information security company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in FireEye were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 9.1% in the first quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 656.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 120,879 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 104,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the first quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 65.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FireEye alerts:

In other FireEye news, EVP Alexa King sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $55,346.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 450,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,820,078.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at $52,611,816.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,824 shares of company stock worth $337,666. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FEYE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FireEye currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.51.

Shares of FireEye opened at $14.96 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. FireEye Inc has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. research analysts expect that FireEye Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for FireEye Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FireEye and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.