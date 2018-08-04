Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB Has $438,000 Stake in National Health Investors Inc (NHI)

Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 73,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth $1,400,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors opened at $76.16 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 15.21, a current ratio of 15.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. National Health Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $62.71 and a 1 year high of $81.60.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $72.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 53.88%. National Health Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that National Health Investors Inc will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.05%.

NHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $75.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

