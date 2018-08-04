WPX Energy (WPX) Trading 6.8% Higher Following Earnings Beat

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $19.60 and last traded at $19.52. 10,918,344 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 7,106,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.28.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.36.

In other WPX Energy news, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $152,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,673.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 88,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,302 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after acquiring an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WPX Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,507,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,176,000 after acquiring an additional 55,282 shares in the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

