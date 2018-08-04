WPX Energy (WPX) PT Set at $26.00 by Northland Securities

Northland Securities set a $26.00 target price on WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on WPX. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WPX Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised WPX Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on WPX Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on WPX Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. WPX Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.36.

Get WPX Energy alerts:

Shares of WPX stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,496,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,713,425. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. equities analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay M. Gaspar sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $991,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 519,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,207.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Vann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $270,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 355,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,673.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,797. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WPX Energy by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPX Energy

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for WPX Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPX Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.