WPX Energy (WPX) PT Raised to $28.00 at Bank of America

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Bank of America from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Bank of America’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WPX. National Alliance Securities upgraded WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded WPX Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on WPX Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.36.

Shares of WPX stock opened at $18.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.48 and a beta of 2.30. WPX Energy has a fifty-two week low of $9.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.26.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.92 million. WPX Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 30.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. research analysts forecast that WPX Energy will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WPX Energy news, VP Stephen L. Faulkner, Jr. sold 8,100 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $152,847.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 10,000 shares of WPX Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $181,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 172,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,571.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,100 shares of company stock worth $2,518,797 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the first quarter valued at $171,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in WPX Energy by 132.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WPX Energy by 110.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 8,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

