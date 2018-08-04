Worldpay (WP) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.16

Press coverage about Worldpay (NYSE:WP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Worldpay earned a daily sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.9304450755903 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

WP opened at $83.82 on Friday. Worldpay has a twelve month low of $63.56 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Worldpay alerts:

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $850.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Worldpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Worldpay will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WP. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Worldpay in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Worldpay from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Worldpay has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.90.

In other news, CFO Stephanie Ferris sold 7,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $630,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Drucker sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $6,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

About Worldpay

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.