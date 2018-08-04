Workday Inc (WDAY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.87.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDAY. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday traded down $1.62, reaching $129.16, during trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.30 billion, a PE ratio of -101.70 and a beta of 1.83. Workday has a 1-year low of $95.35 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $619.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.66 million. Workday had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.63, for a total transaction of $1,449,533.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Stankey sold 2,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $357,216.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 922,773 shares of company stock worth $118,117,147 in the last ninety days. 33.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Workday by 112.5% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,609 shares during the period. Northstar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $133,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Workday by 55.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources worldwide. It provides applications for customers to manage critical business functions to optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, employee expense and revenue management, projects, procurement, inventory, and grants management.

Read More: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.