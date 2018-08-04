Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on WWD. BidaskClub cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wood & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

In other news, insider Chad Robert Preiss sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $533,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $4,539,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,115,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,400 shares of company stock worth $5,943,228 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,529 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,500,000 after acquiring an additional 418,470 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,353,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,008,000 after acquiring an additional 41,838 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 242,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,050,000 after acquiring an additional 169,751 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $78.25 on Friday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.04%.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.