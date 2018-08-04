Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 173,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 47,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $1,500,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 38,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $1,230,763.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on WWW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $33.00 price objective on Wolverine World Wide and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Wolverine World Wide opened at $35.91 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The textile maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.13. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.51%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, Wolverine Heritage Group, and Wolverine Multi-Brand Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; children's footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

