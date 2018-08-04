WMIH (WMIH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WMIH (NASDAQ:WMIH) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.85 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered WMIH from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. WMIH has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.72.

Shares of WMIH traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $1.33. 7,352,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,426,368. WMIH has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in WMIH by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,188,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,887,000 after buying an additional 1,323,935 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at $6,220,000. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at $1,739,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in WMIH by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 963,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 90,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in WMIH in the 1st quarter valued at $626,000. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMIH Company Profile

WMIH Corp., through its subsidiary, WM Mortgage Reinsurance Company, Inc, engages in legacy reinsurance business with respect to mortgage insurance operated in runoff mode. The company was formerly known as WMI Holdings Corp. and changed its name to WMIH Corp. in May 2015. WMIH Corp. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

