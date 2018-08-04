Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Cut to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Citigroup currently has $7.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WETF. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.20.

Shares of WETF opened at $8.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Wisdom Tree Investments has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $13.41.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $74.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Wisdom Tree Investments will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WETF. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,161 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $674,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,452,000 after purchasing an additional 7,807 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 150.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,999 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 13,815 shares during the period. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

