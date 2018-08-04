Wins Finance (WINS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Wins Finance (NASDAQ:WINS) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Wins Finance traded down $2.17, hitting $33.38, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 326. Wins Finance has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $390.88.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wins Finance stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Wins Finance at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It provides financial guarantee and leasing services, as well as financial advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

