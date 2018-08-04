Winmark (WINA) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Winmark traded up $0.65, hitting $148.15, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 4,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,703. Winmark has a 52 week low of $121.55 and a 52 week high of $153.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.43.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 87.01% and a net margin of 38.33%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 8,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $1,198,932.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,362,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jenele C. Grassle sold 1,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $228,286.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $858,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,509 shares of company stock worth $2,357,133. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Winmark by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.36% of the company’s stock.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

