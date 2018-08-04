Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $3.80 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Wills Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,411 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.8% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,266 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 42,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. SunTrust Banks raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.37.

Verizon Communications opened at $52.27 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $213.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.97 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $32.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.78 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 23.88%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

