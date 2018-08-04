William Lyon Homes (WLH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get William Lyon Homes alerts:

NYSE WLH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.58. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $519.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.27 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that William Lyon Homes will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for William Lyon Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Lyon Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.