William Lyon Homes (WLH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush set a $35.00 price target on shares of William Lyon Homes and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of William Lyon Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of William Lyon Homes from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. William Lyon Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.
NYSE WLH opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $811.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.58. William Lyon Homes has a 52-week low of $18.85 and a 52-week high of $32.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 0.14.
In other William Lyon Homes news, major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 10,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $256,262.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLH. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $351,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,000. 84.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
William Lyon Homes Company Profile
William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, and Oregon. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, and first-time and second-time move-up homebuyers, as well as to luxury home and active adult markets under the Village Homes and Polygon Northwest Homes brands through in-house commissioned sales personnel and outside brokers.
