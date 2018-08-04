William E. Ford Purchases 1,000 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $467.92 per share, for a total transaction of $467,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BlackRock opened at $482.40 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.62 and a 1 year high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 16th. The asset manager reported $6.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.29%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 27.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a $3.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $12.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on BLK. Barclays lowered their price target on BlackRock from $615.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Citigroup upgraded BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and set a $547.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $598.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West lifted its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 2,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.3% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,442 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL lifted its position in BlackRock by 20.9% in the first quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 578 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in BlackRock by 11.5% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

