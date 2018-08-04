Whittier Trust Co. Invests $147,000 in Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN) Stock

Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. West Coast Financial LLC increased its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 125,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,502,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.3% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 12.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 17.8% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 36.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $54.61.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 55.75% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen cut Nordstrom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.76.

In related news, insider Erik B. Nordstrom sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $179,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ken Worzel sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $26,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,744 shares of company stock worth $8,685,008. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Credit. The Retail segment offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, including Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; Jeffrey boutiques; and clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name.

See Also: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.