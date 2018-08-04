WestRock (WRK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of WestRock opened at $55.82 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.37. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $52.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.55.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.65%.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
