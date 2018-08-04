WestRock Co (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on August 20th

WestRock Co (NYSE:WRK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

WestRock has a payout ratio of 42.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WestRock to earn $4.85 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.5%.

Shares of WRK stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.82. 3,123,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,462,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. WestRock has a 52 week low of $52.78 and a 52 week high of $71.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. WestRock had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRK. ValuEngine raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Stephens set a $63.00 target price on shares of WestRock and gave the company a “weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.30.

About WestRock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

