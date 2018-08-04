Westlake Chemical (WLK) Shares Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)’s share price dropped 8.1% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $96.66 and last traded at $98.84. Approximately 2,710,130 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 820,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.56.

The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.00.

In other Westlake Chemical news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 12,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.83, for a total transaction of $1,482,066.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,009.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $172,019.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,376 shares of company stock worth $8,437,710. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.9% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 7,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 5.8% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 12,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 133.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.