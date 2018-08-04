Westlake Chemical (WLK) Announces Earnings Results

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

Shares of Westlake Chemical opened at $99.50 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Westlake Chemical has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Friday. MED reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Nomura lowered Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Westlake Chemical from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, Chairman James Chao sold 33,305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.69, for a total value of $4,019,580.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 51,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,214,569.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 23,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.33, for a total value of $2,757,958.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,181.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,376 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,710 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.