Westell Technologies (WSTL) Upgraded to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Westell Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Westell Technologies alerts:

Shares of WSTL stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.65. 35,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,250. The company has a market cap of $43.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.41. Westell Technologies has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $4.60.

Westell Technologies (NASDAQ:WSTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. Westell Technologies had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. analysts predict that Westell Technologies will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 44.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 42,194 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Westell Technologies during the first quarter worth $127,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 60.7% during the first quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 18,157 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 314,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Westell Technologies by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,121,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 79,193 shares during the period. 25.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westell Technologies

Westell Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Westell, Inc, designs and distributes telecommunications products to telephone companies in the United States. The company operates through three segments: In-Building Wireless (IBW), Intelligent Site Management and Services (ISMS), and Communications Network Solutions (CNS).

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Westell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.