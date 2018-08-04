West (WSTC) Bonds Rise 2.3% During Trading

An issue of West Corp (NASDAQ:WSTC) debt rose 2.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Thursday. The high-yield debt issue has a 8.5% coupon and is set to mature on October 15, 2025. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $90.00 and were trading at $88.25 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its stock price.

West traded up $0.02, hitting $23.50, during midday trading on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 433,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -9.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. West Corp has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

About West

West Corporation is a provider of communication and network infrastructure services. The Company helps its clients communicate, collaborate and connect with their audiences through a portfolio of solutions that include unified communications services, safety services, and interactive services, such as automated notifications, specialized agent services and telecom services.

