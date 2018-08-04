Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 21.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 11,298 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $36.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.81. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $619.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.93.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

