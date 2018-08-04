Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.93.

WERN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company.

Werner Enterprises opened at $36.25 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $29.55 and a 12-month high of $43.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,601,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.4% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

