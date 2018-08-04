Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $625.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to announce $625.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $637.30 million and the lowest is $610.36 million. Werner Enterprises reported sales of $528.64 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full-year sales of $2.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $619.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.93.

Shares of WERN traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $36.25. 1,490,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,351. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $29.55 and a one year high of $43.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 41.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 87,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $2,601,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 415,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after acquiring an additional 94,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

