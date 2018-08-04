Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 1,079,178 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 22.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,811,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,079,178 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $290,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 454.8% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the second quarter worth approximately $34,921,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 493,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,635,000 after purchasing an additional 116,369 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 44.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 140,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after purchasing an additional 42,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.99.

Activision Blizzard opened at $71.32 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $57.29 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.11. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Riccardo Zacconi sold 19,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total transaction of $1,392,952.89. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,928,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

