Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $275.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,903,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 88,148 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.65% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $275,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,665.0% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $193,000.

Shares of VGK opened at $57.26 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.18 and a 12-month high of $63.60.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

