Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,663,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 2.06% of American Water Works worth $312,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.7% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $88.05 on Friday. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $76.04 and a 52-week high of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Water Works had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.07%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.79.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 2,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total transaction of $233,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 16,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,734.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

