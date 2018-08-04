Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,681,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,062 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $598,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 999.0% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 313.8% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 44.1% in the first quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $34,970.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,838.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sandra Macquillan sold 3,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $321,643.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,964.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,475 shares of company stock valued at $473,169. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Kimberly Clark opened at $116.70 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com . Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $97.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.28. The company has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.72.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 432.18% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $104.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $94.00 target price on Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Kimberly Clark from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimberly Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.93.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

