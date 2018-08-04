Wells Fargo & Co Increases ONEOK (OKE) Price Target to $77.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.06% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

ONEOK traded down $0.16, reaching $67.51, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 2,726,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.56. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.02.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 40.8% during the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 0.6% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 142,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,966,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in ONEOK by 9.7% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 19.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

