WellCare Health Plans, Inc. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $3.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (WCG)

WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of WellCare Health Plans in a report issued on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.49. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $268.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for WellCare Health Plans’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $10.90 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

Get WellCare Health Plans alerts:

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.66. WellCare Health Plans had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Argus started coverage on WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on WellCare Health Plans from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.94.

Shares of WellCare Health Plans opened at $275.64 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. WellCare Health Plans has a 12 month low of $162.25 and a 12 month high of $279.05. The firm has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 128,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 32.2% during the first quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in WellCare Health Plans by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 86.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

WellCare Health Plans Company Profile

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides managed care services for government-sponsored health care programs. It operates through three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare PDPs. The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for WellCare Health Plans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WellCare Health Plans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.